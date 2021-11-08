Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Public Storage worth $272,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $322.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.57 and its 200 day moving average is $304.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

