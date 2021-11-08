Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 297.7% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 140,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.