Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.60% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $252,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AXTA opened at $32.33 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

