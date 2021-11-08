Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,023,479 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,023,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.46% of KeyCorp worth $287,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.