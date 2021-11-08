Invesco Ltd. Sells 282,250 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,504,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $220.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

