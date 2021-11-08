Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.48% of Bio-Techne worth $258,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $497.32 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $292.26 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average of $466.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.