Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LendingClub (LC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LendingClub (NYSE: LC):

11/2/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

11/1/2021 – LendingClub had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $35.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – LendingClub had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $33.50 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – LendingClub had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

9/29/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of LC stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,544. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

