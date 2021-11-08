iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,398,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

