IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of IQVIA worth $74,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 82,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 110,556.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 298.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

