IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.40 million-$41.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.16 million.IRadimed also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.49. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,064. The firm has a market cap of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $166,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,292. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

