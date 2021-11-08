IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 million-$11.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,581 shares of company stock worth $1,085,292. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

