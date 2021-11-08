iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 60,672 shares.The stock last traded at $53.43 and had previously closed at $52.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $582,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

