iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ESML opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

