iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.46. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

