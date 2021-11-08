Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 11,284 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

