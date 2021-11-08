Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.33 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

