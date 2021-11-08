Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $108,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,314,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

LH opened at $274.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.