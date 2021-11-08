Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $77,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at $168.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

