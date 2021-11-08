Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,061 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

