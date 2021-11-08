Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $307.25 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average of $252.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock valued at $230,719,807. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

