Jackson Financial (JXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter.

NYSE JXN opened at $27.40 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

