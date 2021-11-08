Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Lifted by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. 9,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.