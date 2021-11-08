JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198.33 ($15.66).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

