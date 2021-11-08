Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €146.38 ($172.21).

ETR PFV opened at €216.50 ($254.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €222.50 ($261.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.91.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

