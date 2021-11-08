Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

