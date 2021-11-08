Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

