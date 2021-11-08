JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.