JMP Securities Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $121.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

