Jobchain (JOB) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $172,221.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00051756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00227606 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00096992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,404,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

