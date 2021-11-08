Joe Nicola Grosso Sells 330,000 Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$175,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,280,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,281,319.95.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 105,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$88,910.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$24,891.75.

Shares of LIT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.49. 284,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.45 million and a P/E ratio of -45.45.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

