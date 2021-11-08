John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HPF opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

