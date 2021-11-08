John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HTD opened at $24.66 on Monday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

