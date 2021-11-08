Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. 21,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.56.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

