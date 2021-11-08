Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.