Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $173,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 634,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 134.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,269,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.