JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.