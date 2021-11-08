JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 370

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.67 ($4.66).

Shares of LON TIFS opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.34.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

