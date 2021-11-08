JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,761 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $23.57 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $905.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

