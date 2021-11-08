JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $677.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

