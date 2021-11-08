JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 628.4% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

