JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $746,000 Stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Bank First worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

