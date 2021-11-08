JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.26.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.72. The firm has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.32 and a 1 year high of C$54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

