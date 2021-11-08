JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Arrow Financial worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.90 on Monday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 34.82%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

