JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Parsons by 58.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 252.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

