JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $708,000 Investment in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth $1,950,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth $975,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth $810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth $195,000.

NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

