JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,216,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 566,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

