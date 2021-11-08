JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,300” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

LON RDSB traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,695.20 ($22.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,140. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,602.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,454.57. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 976.20 ($12.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

