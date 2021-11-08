JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,218 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of CyberOptics worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CYBE stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $334.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

