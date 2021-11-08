JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 52.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.