JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $394.00

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 389.39 ($5.09), with a volume of 51344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.12).

The firm has a market cap of £613.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 365.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

